MikeWorldwide came out on top in the PR category at The 24th Annual American Business Awards. MWW received seven Gold Stevie Awards, five of which are shared with their client American Dairy Queen. Other top agency winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevies include Mountain View Group, Atlanta (six awards); George P. Johnson, Auburn Hills, Michigan (five awards); Invision, New York (five); Critical Mass, New York (four); The Holliday Collaborative Agency, Indianapolis (four), and Ruder Finn, New York (three). The prizes will be given during a ceremony in New York on June 9. The full winners list is available at https://aba.stevieawards.com/Awards/stevie-award-winners/.

Judy Woodruff

Story Partners and the Washingtonian presented PBS senior correspondent Judy Woodruff with The Hall of Fame Award at the 13th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. Woodruff joined three other honorees, who were all recognized for their integrity and dedication. The Atlantic staff writer Missy Ryan was named Outstanding Journalist in Print; Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream was named Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television, and CNN reporter was selected as the Star to Watch. “Journalists and a strong independent press are critical, regardless of what party you’re in,” said Story Partners chair Gloria Story Dittus. “If you care about the country and you care about what’s going on in the world, having access to good, timely, accurate information is so important.”

The LAGRANT Foundation, in celebration of its 28th anniversary, is awarding 19 scholarships to students nationwide for its Healthcare Marketing and Communications Scholarship Program, which now in its second year. Fifteen graduate students will each receive a $3,750 scholarship, while four undergraduate students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship. In addition to the receiving a scholarship, recipients will also participate in a four-day program in New Jersey in May. This program includes exclusive events and career and professional development workshops hosted by Bayer, Porter Novelli, Burson and Real Chemistry. “Healthcare marketing and communications is a key initiative in TLF’s three-year strategic plan, and this scholarship program continues to expand the foundation’s reach and impact within the healthcare industry,” said TLF chairman and CEO Kim L. Hunter.