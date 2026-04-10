Mark Penn

Stagwell reports 4 percent growth in Q1 net revenues to $585M, a performance that was in line with expectations.

It recorded $141M in net new business wins and added assignments from clients such as Google, Adobe and Indeed.

CEO Mark Penn said “Stagwell continues to be on a path for a great 2026, bolstered by record new wins, its first government contracts, and its pivot to delivering agentic applications for the marketing industry.”

He noted that the “digital transformation segment is on a two-year track to accelerating to 22 percent organic net revenue growth as we apply AI to drive industry-leading results for our clients.”

Penn expects full-year net revenue growth will be in the 8 percent to 12 percent range.

Stagwell is the parent company of SKDK, Allison, Hunter and Sloane & Co.