Dan Boyle

Dan Boyle, special assistant to Donald Trump, has joined Mercury Public Affairs as senior VP. He’s based in Tallahassee.

As director of research in the White House’s communications office, Boyle handled message development in the areas of economic policy, immigration, public safety, foreign affairs and trade.

Boyle served as research Consultant on the Trump-Vance 2024 Campaign, and previously as Director of Research for MAGA Inc.

He also was research director for Citizens United and research analyst for the Government Accountability Institute.

In those roles, Boyle advised senior officials on messaging strategy, prepared briefing materials for high-profile media engagements, and coordinated rapid-response efforts during pivotal policy and political moments.

“Dan brings a unique combination of strategic instinct and real-world experience at the highest levels of government,” said Mercury partner, Ashley Walker. “He understands how policy, politics, and communication intersect, and how to operate effectively when the stakes are high.”

In January, Mercury hired NASA chief of staff Brian Hughes to run its Tallahassee outpost. Prior to working at the space agency, Hughes was deputy national security advisor for strategic communications at Trump's White House.

Omnicom owns Mercury.