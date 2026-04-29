Patrick Jordan

Rubenstein Public Relations brings on Patrick Jordan as VP of corporate communications. Jordan joins RPR from M Group, where he served as account director. He was previously chief communication strategist at Zetlin Strategic Communications. Earlier in his career, he worked in politics and local newspapers outside Boston. At RPR, he will lead high-impact media relations and integrated campaigns for RPR's corporate, nonprofit and institutional clients. “Patrick is a strategic communicator with a deep command of how stories move through today’s media environment,” said RPR president Richard Rubenstein. “His ability to shape clear, timely narratives for our corporate clients will provide significant value and further enhance our senior leadership team.”

Assad Akhter

CareWell Health Medical Center, an acute care hospital serving East Orange, Essex County, and surrounding New Jersey communities, names Assad Akhter VP of public affairs. Akhter was most recently served as deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs in the Office of former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, where he managed the governor's legislative affairs team and helped align policy priorities across all cabinet departments. He was previously director of public affairs at University Hospital in Newark. In his new role, Akhter will lead CareWell Health's public affairs strategy, overseeing government relations, media relations, internal and external communications, marketing and community engagement. He will also work with hospital leadership to strengthen partnerships with policymakers, community organization and regional stakeholders

Charlie Fiordalis

Think Shift, a Winnipeg agency that works with agricultural brands, hires Charlie Fiordalis, who played a key role in launching Hulu, as CEO. Fiordalis was most recently head of growth at PMG, He has also served as chief growth officer at MediaCom and chief digital officer at media planning and buying agency Media Storm. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Digitas Health, Havas and Young & Rubicam. At Think Shift, he will lead what the agency calls its “depth over scale” evolution. His immediate priority is an offensive into the United States. “Under his leadership, Charlie has successfully helped so many individuals and organizations embrace the true potential their future holds, and we know he will do the same for our agency, our clients and our people," Think Shift parner David Lazarenko.