Steven Gunby

FTI Consulting chalked up a 9.5 percent rise in Q1 revenues to $983.3M, powered by gains in its PR, corporate finance and technology segments.

The performance was offset a bit by lagging results in its economic consulting practice.

FTI’s net income slipped 6.8 percent to $57.6M due to higher direct costs and selling, general and administrative expenses and a bigger effective tax rate.

CEO Steven Gunby said FTI delivered strong revenue growth during the quarter. That growth "underscores the importance of the expertise, judgment and credibility our experts offer our clients when they are facing their most complex and high-stakes challenges and opportunities, particularly in the complicated and disrupted world we face today,” he said.

The strategic communications unit posted an 18.4 percent revenue gain to $103M. Demand was strong for its corporate reputation, PA and financial communications offerings.

The PR operation reported operating income of $20.8M compared to $8.7M during last year’s quarter. It employed 917 billable professionals as of March 31 vs. 937 in the 2025 period.