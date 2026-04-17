UpSpring, a PR, marketing and growth partner for brands across the built environment, launches its AI Authority Audit—a tool designed to help architecture firms, interior design studios, product manufacturers, developers and construction companies increase their visibility in AI-driven search and large language model platforms through Generative Engine Optimization. The tool provides a clear framework for understanding and improving how brands are surfaced, cited and recommended in AI-generated results. Each engagement begins with an initial discovery call, followed by UpSpring’s software-driven diagnostic tool that analyzes how a brand appears across leading AI platforms for high-value, industry-specific prompts. “The AI Authority Audit is designed to give firms a clear understanding of how they are being surfaced in AI results and what specific steps they can take to improve their presence, relevance, and competitiveness in this new discovery landscape,” said UpSpring president Sarah Terzic.

Signal AI, which provides reputation and risk insights, forms a strategic partnership through which Dow Jones Factiva will integrate its news and business content into Signal AI’s reputation management platform. Factiva’s news sources include such platforms as The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and The Globe and Mail. The partnership is intended to give chief communications officers and reputation teams deep and accurate insights. “With Factiva’s trusted content in our reputation management platform, we are giving our customers the gold standard of insights: the most valuable content on the planet processed by the most advanced technology in the industry,” said Signal AI CEO and founder David Benigson.

S2B Group, an AI-native company that works with food, beverage, nutrition, health and wellness brands, and SaaS platform BrandRank.AI launch the Food & Beverage Answer Economy Index, an ongoing intelligence series that reveals what AI answer engines recommend and how they interpret, prioritize and deliver food, beverage and wellness guidance. The Index analyzes how answer engines respond to high-frequency, stage-specific consumer prompts, revealing which brands win, and which sources drive visibility. The Index debuts with Eating in the GLP-1 Era, examining how leading large language models – ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Claude, Grok and Perplexity – answer real questions about what to eat and drink on GLP-1 medications. “AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a new way of seeing consumers at scale, shining a spotlight on the questions people are asking and the struggles they’re trying to solve,” said S2B Group co-founder and president Laura Cubillos, who has served as global chair, food & beverage at Edelman and EVP of Padilla’s beverage and nutrition practice.