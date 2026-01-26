Lee Cowan (L) & Nicholas Evans

Public Policy Holding Company’s MultiState Assocs. government relations unit has hired Lee Cowen and Nicholas Evans via the acquisition of their respective firms, Cowen Consulting and Putnam Strategies.

Cowen, a former majority counsel on the House Budget Committee & managing director for state/local government relations at Dutko, launched his firm in 2012.

Evans, who was VP-government relations at CGI and senior manager at Accenture, set up Putnam Strategies in 2021. He joined Cowen Consulting as senior VP in 2022.

Crediting MultiState with building a robust state government affairs practice, Stewart Hall, PPHC CEO, said adding stakeholder engagement capabilities is a natural extension of that offering.

“Lee and Nicholas are highly experienced and well-regarded professionals with strong client relationships, and we see real opportunity to offer those clients the full breadth of MultiState’s and PPHC’s capabilities," said Hall.”

PPHC, which trades on the NASDAQ, is the parent of Trailrunner International, Pine Cove Strategies, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.