Pamela Phan

DGA Group has hired Pamela Phan, who was deputy assistant secretary for Asia at the US Commerce Dept., as a partner in its DC office.

She was in charge of more than 200 employees in 17 Asian markets, advancing US trade policy and supporting business across the region.

Phan also counseled Commerce secretaries Howard Lutnick and Gina Raimondo on engaging with Asian partners.

Earlier, she was at the State Dept., leading its Office of Commercial and Business Affairs and servicing as a China coordinator in the economics bureau.

At DGA, Phan will advise clients on strategy, market access and positioning in Asian markets.

CEO Prem Kumar said Phan “understands how policy decisions are shaped and implemented in these markets, which is critical for clients navigating increasingly complex and contested geopolitical conditions.”