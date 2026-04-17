Joe Rossi

Actum, a Los Angeles-based consulting firm with offices in New York; Washington, D.C.; Sacramento and London, acquires Modern Advocacy, a New York-based government relations and political consulting agency. Modern Advocacy founder and president Jon Rossi will join Actum as managing director. Rossi will continue to lead client engagements while helping to grow Actum’s New York operations and expand specialized practice areas. Modern Advocacy has advised clients across such regulated sectors as healthcare, infrastructure and cannabis policy The addition of Modern Advocacy enhances Actum’s footprint in Albany and Central New York and deepens the firm’s capabilities in those sectors. “I built Modern Advocacy to deliver high-impact, client-focused government relations,” said Rossi. “Being part of Actum allows us to scale that work, bring more resources to clients, and operate with a broader platform. There is real alignment in how we approach strategy, execution, and results, and I am excited about what we are going to build together.”

Public Good PR, which works with mission-driven organizations to help them translate complex policy ideas into persuasive communications efforts, is marking its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2001, the firm supports nonprofit organizations, issue coalitions, public agencies and businesses promoting sustainability. Public Good PR’s work has driven tangible victories for clean air, clean water and resilient communities. The firm helps reporters, legislators, other decision-makers and the public understand what is at stake on a wide variety of issues, and what actions to take to advance the progressive values that drive many Americans. Its client list has included such non-profit and socially responsible organizations as California Coastkeeper Alliance, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland City Attorney’s Office, Pacific Institute, Sierra Club California and Sustainable Northwest. “We take the time to truly understand our clients and their goals, and we stay with them over the long haul – especially when the issues are complex or unfold over time,” said Public Good PR founder and co-principal Severn Williams.

Spire Marketing, a gas marketing business formerly owned by Spire Inc., is acquired by Boardwalk Pipelines. The business will operate under the name Boardwalk Continuum Marketing, LLC. Pat Strange, who served as president of Spire Marketing, will continue to lead the organization as president of Boardwalk Continuum Marketing. The acquisition is expected to expand Boardwalk's overall footprint and broaden its reach into growing end-use markets. "Boardwalk's vision recognizes the critical role of marketing and trading capabilities in today's energy market,” said Strange. “Our customers can expect continuity of service, a seamless transition, and the added benefits of being part of a highly integrated natural gas platform."