Maria Ricciardone

Ford Motor Company has announced that Maria Ricciardone has been appointed chief investor relations officer.

She joined the automaker from Lockheed Martin, where she served as VP, treasurer and investor relations.

Ricciardone succeeds Lynn Antipas Tyson, who will transition to a senior advisory role, reporting to chief financial officer Sherry House.

Ricciardone brings extensive experience in financial strategy and planning, capital allocation and investor engagement, along with a strong track record of building trusted, transparent relationships across the investment community.

Besides Lockheed Martin, she was VP-financial planning & analysis at Arrow Electronics, treasurer & VP-strategy & IR at Hubbell Inc. and director and head of IR at United Technologies.

“With her background spanning both treasury and investor relations, Maria knows how to guide the investment community through the financial realities of highly complex, global businesses operating at scale,” said House.

In her new role, Ricciardone will lead Ford’s global IR strategy, including engagement with shareholders and analysts and the articulation of the company’s Ford+ plan for long-term growth and value creation

She will work closely with Tyson over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.