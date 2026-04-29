Ryan Koors

Johnson & Johnson names Ryan Koors VP, investor relations, effective May 7. Koors has been with J&J for more than two decades, most recently serving as CFO, VP of finance for Innovative Medicine Global R&D. In that position, he provided strategic and financial leadership. Other roles he has held at the company include VP, finance for MedTech Surgery and VP, finance for MedTech Supply Chain. In his new post, Koors succeeds Darren Snellgrove, who plans to take the CFO post at Halozyme. “With his deep knowledge of our business and proven financial expertise, Ryan is exceptionally well-positioned to lead our Investor Relations function and will be a great resource to the investment community,” said J&J EVP and CFO Joseph J. Wolk

Christie Bloomquist

Boehringer Ingelheim brings on Christie Bloomquist as SVP, corporate affairs for its US human pharma business. She will also serve as president of the Boehringer Cares Foundation. Bloomquist was most recently VP, U.S. strategy and government affairs as Astrellas Pharma. She has also served as VP, government affairs at AstraZeneca and was a partner in the life sciences health care unit at Hogan Lovells. At Boehringer, Bloomquist will oversee corporate affairs strategy, government engagement, and policy advocacy, in addition to advancing the company’s community impact efforts and philanthropic initiatives.

Kimberly Wallengren

J.Jill, a women’s clothing retailer, appoints Kimberly Wallengren as SVP, chief marketing officer. Wallengren was most recently VP marketing, North America at Coach. She was previously head of marketing for American Eagle’s A77 collection and held a range of senior posts at adidas. In her new role, Wallengren will work to advance the company’s growth through the evolution of brand positioning, expanding customer reach and deepening consumer engagement. “She has a deep understanding of today’s consumer and a proven ability to translate these insights into impactful campaigns and more effective ways to reach and engage customers, which will be critical as we look to our next phase of growth” said J.Jill CEO and president Mary Ellen Coyne.