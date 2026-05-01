Andy Beck

Actum, a global consulting firm, hires Andy Beck, who was on the Trump 2024 campaign and Department of Energy transition team, as senior managing director in its Washington, D.C. office. Beck was most recently EVP, public communications at strategy firm Ohio River South. He has also served in senior government public affairs positions, with the DOE, Environmental Protection Agency and Depart of Transportation. On the agency side, he has worked in executive posts at Antenna Group, kglobal, Makovsky and MikeWorldWide. At Actum, Beck will advise clients on federal strategy, market positioning, and public affairs, with a focus on sectors where federal policy and funding drive growth—including energy and grid infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and critical minerals, and emerging technologies such as AI and data centers. “Andy is a proven strategist who understands how policy, politics, and business intersect—and how to turn that insight into results for clients,” said Actum co-founder and managing partner Kirill Goncharenko.

Sandhya Davis

BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization that focuses on independent industry self-regulation, names Sandhya Davis chief marketing & communications officer. Davis was most recently CMO at Booz Allen Hamilton, leading marketing strategy, reputation management and strategic communications. Before that, she was global marketing and communications leader for global government and public services at Deloitte. At BBB National Programs, Davis will lead the organization's marketing, communications, business development and National Partners functions. "Sandhya brings a rare combination of strategic depth and executional excellence that will strengthen how we position the organization and connect our work to the full range of industries, stakeholders, and regulators we serve,” said BBB National Programs president and CEO Eric Reicin.

Jacklin Kim

Reputation Advisors International, an association of senior communications professionals with members in 13 cities around the world, brings on Jacklin Kim as a member. Kim is the founder and CEO of Suits Communications, a consulting firm dedicated exclusively to litigation communications and a subsidiary of HIVE Worldwide. She has consulting experience at firms including FleishmanHillard and has served as managing director of Allison Partners Korea. Her addition is intended to expand RAI’s presence in the Asia/Pacific region. She joins three other members who came on board at RAI in 2025: Andreas Kern, founder and CEO of Zurich-based communications consutancy Rubicom; Michael MacMillan, partner & managing director at Vancouver-based PRA Communications; and Peter Wilkinson, founder of Wilkinson Group, a Sydney-based strategic communications and corporate affairs consultancy. “These members bring exactly the caliber of expertise we look for as we continue to grow our global network,” said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG | Haggerty LLC in New York and president of Reputation Advisors International.