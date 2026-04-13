Cindy Rose

Institutional Shareholder Services advises investors to vote "no" on a compensation package for WPP chief Cindy Rose at the May 8 annual meeting.

She could earn up to $15M a year in the event that short-and long-term incentive bonuses are reached.

That compares to an $11.5M annual cap for Rose’s predecessor, Mark Read.

ISS said Rose’s remuneration package “is considered out of proportion to the company’s market positioning and its financial performance,” according to the Financial Times.

It found “no sufficient justification to set her total pay package at a premium to her predecessor.”

Rose, who took the helm last September, reported that WPP posted a 6.7 percent Q1 decline in revenues to $3.1B.

Her Elevate 28 restructuring plan calls for stabilizing the business in 2026, building momentum and returning to organic growth in 2027 and delivering high-quality growth in 2028.

ISS said shareholders “expect significant pay increases to reflect sustained performance to date.”