Red Lorry Yellow Lorry is named U.S. PR agency of record for Unibeam, which provides SIM-based authentication. Led from the agency’s Boston office, the PR program will focus on educating tech and security leaders about the systemic gaps that legacy authentication systems leave exposed and the critical role of hardware-rooted technology in combating an evolving threat landscape, including AI-driven fraud and other advanced identity threats. Unibeam’s technology operates within the SIM card's hardware, providing a built-in layer of identity protection that can't be copied, spoofed or intercepted. “The flaws of traditional authentication methods are clear, and transitioning to a hardware-rooted approach is essential to mitigating identity-based cyberattacks,” said Unibeam chief business officer Rivi Bloch. “We chose the lorries to help us share this mission and to translate our technology into a story that resonates with technology leaders.”

MiiR, a Seattle-based lifestyle brand that produces premium drinkware and is committed to responsible global giving, selects Colorado-based integrated marketing agency rygr to lead its public relations efforts. Rygrb will lead brand communications and earned media strategy for MiiR across the brand’s core categories of drinkware and coffee as well as upcoming category expansions. Through its giving model, MiiR has contributed over $5 million to nonprofit partners worldwide, supporting work led by communities across clean water, education, and environmental initiatives. “At MiiR, we care as much about how we tell our stories as we do about the products themselves,” said MiiR senior director of marketing Amy Olive. “Partnering with rygr will help us build deeper connections with the communities at the center of our brand, while continuing to strengthen our presence in core categories and thoughtfully expand into new ones.”

Rubenstein Public Relations signs on to work with Copper Intelligence, an exploration company advancing high-grade copper and cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. RPR will lead Copper Intelligence’s media relations, executive positioning and visibility across business, trade, and policy audiences. With the U.S. heavily reliant on foreign sources despite copper’s foundational role in national security and economic competitiveness, the company positions DRC’s world-class reserves as a compelling strategic opportunity for Western-aligned development. “Copper Intelligence is poised for growth in a market where timing is everything,” said Copper Intelligence chairman Andres Stuart Groves. “Partnering with RPR positions us to share our operational progress and strategic vision at this pivotal moment.”