Soma Oil and Gas Ltd., a British Virgin Islands company focused on upstream petroleum exploration and development opportunities off the coast of Somalia. is looking for US partners.

Sami Michl, owner of a 10 percent stake in Soma O&G, wants to line up strategic partnerships and farm-out opportunities.

He’s available for meetings, correspondence, telephone and video calls, introductions, presentations, document review, preparation and review of business materials, according to the Justice Dept. filing.

War-torn Somalia has the longest coastline in mainland Africa. Prior to the outbreak of the civil war in 1991, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Conoco, BP and Italy’s ENI had exploration rights in Somalia.

The US State Dept. has a “do not travel” advisory on Somalia due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health, kidnapping, piracy, and lack of availability of routine consular services.

Its staffers are prohibited from traveling outside the Mogadishu International Airport complex where the U.S. Embassy is located.