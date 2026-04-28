Perry Communications Group, a Sacramento‑based public affairs and strategic communications firm, marks its 30th anniversary. PCG has worked with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations, industry associations and advocacy groups, helping to build coalitions, shape public conversation, and mobilize support around complex issues. In the last decade, this work included helping advance California’s Master Plan for Aging, supporting the creation and ongoing funding of the state’s first comprehensive adult sickle cell care network, and elevating public understanding of rising health care costs and the role of pharmacy middlemen through sustained advocacy and collaboration. “This anniversary represents more than longevity, it reflects decades of meaningful work and the values that have defined this firm from day one,” said PCG managing partner Kaitlin Perry. “The issues will evolve, but what doesn’t change is how we show up for our clients and one another: with thoughtful strategy, real relationships, and a team that genuinely cares about the work and the impact it has on people’s lives.”

Bullish, an institutional-grade digital asset platform, enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Equiniti, the owner of press release service Notified. Equiniti will operate under the Bullish umbrella alongside Bullish Exchange and CoinDesk. CEO Dan Kramer and the Equiniti leadership team will retain responsibility for day-to-day operations, regulatory obligations and client relationships, with Bullish providing strategic infrastructure and support to accelerate the companies’ shared tokenization roadmap. In addition to operating Notified, Equiniti processes approximately $500 billion in annual payments and supports over 20 million verified shareholders. Closing of the acquisition is expected in January 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

IPREX releases “Your Agency’s AI Reality Check Toolkit,” a resource aimed at turning staff‑level insights into concrete actions for agency leaders and their teams. Based on the IPREX 2026 Emerging Leaders Staff Survey of mid‑career professionals across member agencies globally, the toolkit provides a look at how staff are using AI, where it adds value and where blind spots could impact performance, client trust and retention. Among the survey’s findings: more than half of respondents say they save at least three hours per week through AI use; 64 percent think that more AI training is needed; and few agencies have clear, documented AI policies understood by staff. “Independent agencies have moved past the ‘if’ of AI and are deep in the ‘how’,” said IPREX executive director Alexandra Mayhew. “This survey shows our people are confident and already saving meaningful time, but they’re also asking for more structure. The Agency AI Reality Check Toolkit is designed to help agencies turn that momentum into clearer training, policies and client conversations, without slowing innovation.”