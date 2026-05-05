(L-R) Christian Buss, Paul Shaw

Brunswick Group has announced that Christian Buss and Paul Shaw have joined the firm as partners in San Francisco.

Most recently, Buss was co-head of investor relations at Teneo. He handled corporate communications, shareholder activism, crisis, M&A and IPOs.

Prior to Teneo, he was director of IR and competitive intelligence at Columbia Sportswear in charge of investor outreach and earnings communications, and an analyst at Credit Suisse, covering the global apparel and retail sectors.

Shaw joined Brunswick from Netflix, where as director of content & studio public policy, he led strategy across AI, intellectual property and media regulation areas.

Earlier, he spent a decade at Google shaping policy for its core search, news and maps products and issues concerning AI governance, competition, content safety and international technology policy. Shaw has agency experience earned from his time at APCO at its Brussels and DC offices.

Brunswick also added Sean Finn as a senior advisor. He spent nearly 30 years at Canadian National Railway, exiting as executive VP, corporate services, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Finn also was mayor of Saint-Lambert, Quebec.