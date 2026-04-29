The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments is accepting qualifications from firms interested in setting up the communications framework for its climate pollution reduction program.
PR Needed to Kick Off Anti-Pollution Push
Tue., May 5, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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