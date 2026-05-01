Katie Hill

Katie Hill, who served as communications director for President Obama, is joining The New York Times as SVP, global head of communications and external affairs.

Hill joins the Times from the NFL, where she has been SVP of communications since 2021. She also served in the Obama administration as White House assistant press secretary and spokesperson, and national press secretary for health care at HHS.

Earlier in her career, Hill was press secretary at Americans for Responsible Solutions, a gun violence prevention organization founded in 2013 by Sen. Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords. She was also a senior account executive at MP&F Public Relations.

At the Times, Hill will be responsible for leading the company’s communications efforts.

“She’s a poised and experienced communicator who deeply understands the value of independent journalism, and will hit the ground running,” said David Rubin, chief brand and communications officer of The New York Times Company and publisher of Wirecutter.