(L-R) Rob Legare,

Sam Huxley

Blue Highway Advisory enlists Rob Legare as senior litigation communications advisor and Sam Huxley to oversee digital reputation management, open-source Intelligence, risk monitoring and digital public affairs. Legare will work from the agency’s recently launched Boston office, while Huxley will be based in DC. Legare comes to Blue Highway from CBS News, where he was the network’s Justice Department reporter and producer. In that post, he translated complex legal, political and reputational issues into high-impact narratives for a national audience. Huxley has run his own firm, Sam Huxley Consulting, since 2018, and in addition to serving as an advisor at KRG Advisors, he has held executive posts as LEVICK and FleishmanHillard. He helps corporate leadership teams build and protect their digital reputations while maintaining situational awareness of emerging threats and opportunities. “Establishing a physical presence in a new locale is one thing,” said Blue Highway Advisory founder and principal Ian McCaleb, but he adds that Legare and Huxlay provide “the sort of expertise and capabilities that will further separate us from the pack of established firms and up-and-comers alike in the information propagation and management space.”

(L-R) Amy Climenhage, Kelly Corder

Sachs Media promotes Amy Climenhage and Kelly Corder to VP. Climenhage has most recently served as deputy director of public affairs. She has worked across sectors including health care, education, energy, technology, and public policy, leading complex issue campaigns that have earned state and national recognition. Corder was previously director of media relations, shaping media strategies for some of the firm’s most visible work, with coverage in outlets including The New York Times, Forbes, CNN and BBC. “Amy and Kelly are the kind of leaders who represent the future of Sachs Media,” said agency president and partner Drew Piers. They have helped fuel our growth by delivering the kind of smart strategy, steady judgment, and trusted counsel our clients count on when the stakes are high.”

(L-R) John Mulcahy, David Brabham

Georgia-Pacific promotes John Mulcahy to SVP of communications, public affairs and stewardship. Mulcahy, who has been with the company for more than 30 years, was most recently VP of stewardship. He has also held category management strategy, and supply chain roles in the company’s consumer products and packaging & cellulose businesses. David Brabham will now serve as VP of Georgia-Pacific's stewardship capability. Prior to this role, Brabham was senior director of customer engagement and stewardship for the company's cellulose, containerboard, recycling and pine solutions businesses. In addition, Sheila Weidman, SVP of communications, government and public affairs, is retiring, effective June 5. She served on Georgia-Pacific's executive leadership team for more than two decades.