Anton Nicholas

The advisory industry has a structural problem it rarely acknowledges. Investor relations and public relations have always been sold as separate disciplines, staffed by separate teams, reporting to separate executives.

That division made sense when information moved in slower, more contained channels and news cycles had time to settle. It makes far less sense in a market where stories ricochet through a global media and social ecosystem in minutes, are amplified by algorithms and reach investors, employees, customers and regulators at roughly the same time.

Narrative now travels at the speed of the network—and the risk it carries travels with it.

The CEO’s problem

CEOs feel this before anyone gives it a name. They sit above the org chart seam where investor relations and communications have historically operated as separate functions. They watch the CFO manage the buy side with one set of language, norms and expectations, while the CCO manages the press and the public with an entirely different set. Both functions report into the same office. Both shape how the company is perceived and valued. But, in most organizations, neither is structurally built to stay in sync with the other.

The problem sharpens when CFOs and CCOs are working off the same underlying reality. A strategic pivot that is explained clearly to investors but muddled in the media will be misread by the broader market. A powerful media moment that hasn’t been stress‑tested against investor expectations can move a stock for the wrong reasons. In both cases, the company has not changed. Only the narrative has—and that difference is now an economic variable.

Most advisory structures leave the seam between these two functions unmanaged. When the overlap between investor relations and public relations is treated as an informal coordination exercise instead of a designed system, it becomes easy for narrative risk to form: structural disconnects between what a company is doing, what it’s saying and what different audiences think that means.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's May '26 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



The consequences of narrative misalignment

The consequences of narrative misalignment are no longer theoretical or slow‑moving. In today’s market, AI‑driven trading and sentiment systems read earnings transcripts, scrape headlines and monitor social feeds simultaneously. They’re built to spot gaps and exploit them.

We’ve already seen in highly visible cases—like the meme‑stock episodes—that narrative flow and sentiment signals can temporarily overwhelm traditional views of fundamentals. In those moments, the “story” circulating in public channels is effectively treated as data: parsed, quantified and translated into positioning before any formal communications process can respond. The specifics of those companies matter less than the structural lesson for CEOs and boards: The market now assumes narratives across channels are coherent, and it penalizes divergence immediately.

What the S‑1 used to do in a single moment—forcing reconciliation between a public story and financial reality—the modern information environment now does continuously. Narrative misalignment is no longer a communications problem that shows up in bad quarters; it’s a pricing risk that shows up in intraday volatility, valuation discounts and credibility penalties that are hard to earn back.

How ICR’s practices work together

ICR’s model was built around this reality. Instead of treating investor relations, public relations, corporate communications and capital markets advisory as separate offerings, they’re integrated into a single team. We bring together hundreds of years of combined advisory experience across disciplines that, at most firms, sit in different spaces with different billing codes.

In practice, this means guidance language is reviewed simultaneously for how a portfolio manager will receive it and how it will appear in a headline. When a company is managing a strategic transition, the investor thesis and the media narrative are developed parallel to each other.

What it produces

Our agency’s approach to strategic communications provides CEOs with a partner that has genuine capital markets fluency for CFOs and a partner with genuine narrative discipline for CCOs. Neither executive has to translate for the other, because the advisory team already speaks both languages.

This combination matters most at the moments of highest stakes: a guidance miss the market misreads, a strategic announcement that gets flattened by coverage, a management transition where investors and reporters are asking different questions simultaneously.

In those moments, the conventional model creates a gap. ICR’s model is designed to close it, because it was never built around the distinction in the first place.

In modern markets, narrative is continually tested and priced. Integration isn’t just a model … it’s a requirement to ensure consistency and maximize value.

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Anton Nicholas is CEO of ICR.