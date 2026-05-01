MikeWorldWide acquires HudsonLake, a strategic communications firm specializing in organizational change, employee experience and workforce communications.

HudsonLake will now operate as HudsonLake, a MikeWorldWide company. The acquisition is intended to add Hudson Lake’s experience in such elements of workforce strategy as employer branding and recruitment marketing, as well as labor and workforce relations, to MWW’s core offerings.

HudsonLake has partnered with such organizations as Toyota, 7-Eleven, American Airlines, PeaceHealth, Delta Air Lines and Halperin Park, across sectors including healthcare, transportation and travel, financial and professional services, consumer brands, and technology.

Building on the added expertise the acquisition provides, MWW will expand its presence in Washington, D.C., with the relaunch and growth of its DC Metro office. The firm regularly counsels organizations navigating regulatory complexity, government engagement, and public scrutiny, ensuring business priorities are communicated clearly and credibly.

“Organizations are judged in real time by how they operate, not just how they communicate. Workforce communications has been a critical seat at the table,” said MikeWorldWide CEO and founder Michael Kempner. “With the addition of HudsonLake, we've built a model designed for where reputation is going, not where it's been.”