A nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of the women who transformed the American workforce during World War II is looking for an agency that can raise awareness and provide marketing support for a forthcoming awards program.
Nonprofit Needs Awards Support
Tue., May 5, 2026
By Jon Gingerich
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