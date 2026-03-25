Sakura Conservation Strategies has registered Japanese American Confinement Sites Consortium as a client.

Los Angeles-based JASC is dedicated to collectively preserving, protecting and interpreting the history of the World War II experiences of Japanese Americans.

SCC is focused on achieving Congressional funding for JASC sites and programs. The National Park Service this month released $4.7M for fiscal 2026.

Dan Sakura, who leads the JASC's effort, has more than 30 years of policy, land conservation and project management experience in the executive branch and non-profit sector. Members of his Japanese American family were incarcerated in Idaho during WWII.

Sakura also has worked with the NPS to preserve sites that tell the stories of African Americans including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birth home, Freedom Riders sites and Harriet Tubman’s church.

He's also promoted the preservation of sites that are significant to American Indians and Alaska Natives.