AKCG – Public Relations Counselors, a Philadelphia-area firm that offers crisis planning, crisis management, media training and media relations, acquires Hennes Communications. Founded by Bruce Hennes in 1989, Hennes Communications has built a reputation for advising organizations through sensitive issues, providing crisis communications response, planning and media training to a broad range of organizations. The acquisition expands the depth and reach of AKCG, which will now provide a full complement of crisis communications, crisis planning, crisis management, spokesperson training and media relations services. Bruce Hennes will serve as president of AKCG’s new Hennes division, with Hennes managing partner Thom Fladung coming on as SVP. “This acquisition reflects the depth of expertise in our craft, as well as our commitment to delivering impactful results to our partners operating in sensitive, nuanced, and pivotal moments,” said AKCG chief executive officer Chris Lukach.

The Martin Group, an integrated marketing communications firm headquartered in Buffalo, acquires creative, brand strategy and content studio Mr. Smith Agency. As part of the agreement, Mr. Smith will join The Martin Group as a distinct division and brand, with all eight employees—including founder Rob Dimmer and partners Chrissy Pyne and Collin Wittman— joining the firm. Mr. Smith clients will continue working with their existing account teams, while gaining access to The Martin Group’s capabilities and resources. The deal expands The Martin Group’s offering across branding, digital marketing, social media, and video and in-house production. “There is immense value in the boutique nature of Mr. Smith and that is why we plan to preserve the brand as a dynamic division and extension of our agency,” said The Martin Group chief business officer Matt Davison.

ExpertClick, a platform connecting journalists with qualified interview sources, is offering a database of 357 top U.S. media outlets, including newspapers, magazines, news/talk radio stations, and nationally recognized talk radio shows, to experts who register for a complimentary press room on the platform. The list includes the top 100 U.S. newspapers by circulation, top 100 national magazines, 100 leading news/talk radio stations and 57 talk radio shows. It is designed to support a wide range of outreach efforts, including book publicity, expert positioning, news release distribution, and broadcast interview bookings. "This is a practical tool built for speed," said ExpertClick editor and publicher Mitchell Davis.