Infinite, a communications and reputation management firm, acquires Dukas Linden Public Relations, which represents some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the U.S.

Infinite is O’Dwyer’s No. 3 professional services company with 2025 fees pf $11.1M. DLPR took the No. 8 spot in the financial rankings with income of $10.1M.

Both DLPR and Infinite provide a full suite of integrated communications services, including print and broadcast media relations, content creation, crisis, litigation and special situations communications, media and presentation coaching, digital and social media strategy, and online reputation management.

(L to R): Richard Dukas, Seth Linden & Jamie Diaferia

Infinite’s executive leadership team, including founder and CEO Jamie Diaferia, president Zach Olsen and chief operating officer Isabel Podda, will continue in their roles.

DLPR President Seth Linden will assume a leadership role with Infinite and DLPR founder and CEO Richard Dukas will serve as a senior advisor.

"In DLPR we have found a partner that deepens our core offerings and greatly expands our financial services expertise. Together, we are establishing a communications firm for the world’s leading professional services and financial services organizations,” said Diaferia.

The acquisition follows ParkSouth Ventures’ strategic investment in Infinite in August 2025.