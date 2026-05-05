(L-R) Melissa Elsner,

Ed Cyster

4media group promotes chief operating officer Melissa Elsner to CEO, succeeding Ed Cyster. Cyster will remain founder and drive the company’s long-term direction by focusing on mergers and acquisitions, a central driver of its strategic expansion. Elsner joined 4media group in 2021 as VP of transformation strategy, leading initiatives to modernize the business and strengthen operations. Before coming to the agency, she was senior director, product development and marketing, at Cision. “Between our own exponential growth and the ascent of generative AI, we’re entering a new phase of scale and opportunity – one that requires a world-class operational leader,” said Cyster. “Melissa has played a pivotal role in our success and is uniquely equipped to move the company forward.”

Tanvi Purohit

Seven Letter names Tanvi Purohit account director at its Seven Letter Labs unit. Purohit joins Seven Letter from Bully Pulpit International, where she developed paid media strategies for corporate reputation and political clients. She was previously digital strategy manager at advertising technology company Applecart. She has developed and managed paid content strategies for leading industry associations, public affairs campaigns and corporations, overseeing targeted paid media initiatives and creative production. “She brings a rare combination of analytical rigor and strategic instinct that will immediately raise the bar on what we're able to deliver for our clients," said Seven Letter founding partner David Di Martino.

Janice Laurente

Moxie Strategies, which is marking its second anniversary, brings on Janice Laurente as EVP of public affairs. Laurente was most recently senior communications advisor at Tetra Tech, which provides consulting and engineering service for projects focused on water, environment and sustainable infrastructure. Her background includes senior roles at USAID and the Peace Corps, and she has led global initiatives across more than 50 countries. At Moxie, she will play a central role in expanding the firm’s national presence and deepening its ability to support clients operating where the stakes are highest. Moxie has also promoted Siobhan Dillon to associate and Sophia Malinsky to special projects and executive associate.