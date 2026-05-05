Catherine Sullivan

Catherine Sullivan, global chief communications officer at Burson, has exited the WPP unit after a 12-year run.

On LinkedIn, Sullivan posted that she “learned what feels like a career’s worth of lessons along with so many new skills across each iteration of the organization as it evolved from Burson-Marsteller to BCW Global to Burson."

She listed “strategy, storytelling, nuance, judgment and reputation management across all kinds of thought leadership; new offering launches; an acquisition; annual industry reporting; employee engagement; awards; two mergers; communications for three global CEOs (and several U.S. CEOs); Qs and As on every conceivable topic; a panel in the Palais at Cannes; agency positioning; and much more.”

Sullivan had the “great great good fortune to get to know Harold Burson during my tenure, and it was my honor to shepherd his final news story to the media.”

She wishes Burson all the best and looks forward to her “next chapter in the crucial and, frankly, fascinating world of strategic communications."

WPP is exploring the divestiture of Burson as part of its corporate survival plan.