Amy Martin Ziegenfuss

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation hires Amy Martin Ziegenfuss as CMO, effective June 3. Ziegenfuss was most recently CMO at Carnival Cruise Line. Before that, she was SVP of global enterprise & brand marketing at Hilton. Earlier in her career, she held marketing roles at Choice Hotels International in the U.S. and Europe. She succeeds Christian Dieckmann, who departed the Company effective May 2. “Amy’s experience leading data-driven marketing organizations at major travel and hospitality brands is highly relevant to Six Flags as we sharpen our commercial strategy and build on the momentum underway entering the 2026 summer season,” said Six Flags president and CEO John Reilly.

(L-R) Hanna Backman, Rich Casale

Narrative Strategies brings on Hanna Beckman and Rich Casale as senior directors. Beckman joins the firm from Porter Novelli, where was a VP, managing global and strategic communications for pharmaceutical companies. She was previously a senior account executive at Zeno Group. Casale most recently served as a director at DCI Group, where he led stakeholder engagement and coalition-building efforts for clients across a range of public policy issues, with experience navigating both domestic and international matters. “Hanna brings a rare combination of strategic healthcare communications expertise and large-scale campaign experience that will make an immediate impact,” said Narrative Strategies CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. “Rich's deep background in coalition building gives us a decisive edge in helping clients build stakeholder relationships.”

Maury Postal

Grayling has appointed Maury Postal as EVP, creative strategy and innovation services. Before starting up his own consulting business in 2022, Postal was EVP, executive creative director at Keuchum. He previously held senior creative posts at Hearst and Ogilvy. He has built enterprise storytelling programs for such brands as American Express, Audi, Ford, Genesis, P&G, Synchrony and Japan Airlines. In his new role, Postal will lead creative strategy and innovation services for Grayling North America, with a focus on communications that perform in an AI-shaped world. “Maury brings a strong combination of creative judgment, AI fluency and storytelling discipline,” said Esty Pujadas, CEO, North America, Grayling.

Jessica Naeve

HMH (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), an educational publisher and technology company focused on K–12 education, assessments and professional learning, names Jessica Naeve CMO. Most recently, Naeve was general manager of a $2 billion global "Next Gen" business within Adobe's Creative Cloud and Document Cloud franchises. She was previously at LinkedIn, where she launched and scaled the company's education vertical within its marketing solutions business. At HMH, Naeve will lead global marketing strategy and execution across its integrated portfolio. "Her proven track record of scaling digital businesses, marrying data‑driven insight with creativity and leading teams through transformation makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said HMH chief executive officer Jack Lynch.