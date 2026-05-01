LaVoie Strategic Communications Group launches an integrated market platform and redesigned website meant to reflect the agency’s evolving role advising healthcare, life sciences and government organizations. The firm’s services now include two integrated practices. LaVoieHealthScience supports commercial-stage and emerging healthcare organizations across product launches, commercialization, public and media relations, and corporate communications. LaVoieGov focuses on federal, state and regulated government organizations navigating policy, oversight and stakeholder engagement. The new website serves as a hub for thought leadership and client engagement featuring market perspectives, practical insights and case-based results. “Communications is no longer a support function; it is a driver of valuation, adoption, and trust,” said CEO Donna L. LaVoie, CEO. “Markets move quickly; scrutiny is constant; and public trust is fragile. This platform reflects how we partner with leadership teams when the stakes are high and execution matters.”

Highwire publishes “Passing the Torch: A Framework for CEO Transition Communication for Professional Services Businesses,” a comprehensive guide to managing the strategy, narrative and stakeholder communications of a CEO leadership change. The guide introduces the Four Cs of CEO Transition Communications: Context, Course, Core, and Character, as the organizing principles for effective leadership change messaging. It then maps those principles across three distinct transition scenarios: strategic continuity, strategic evolution, and crisis or corrective change. It also includes a detailed case study of a CEO succession at a national professional association with more than 107,000 members; a year-long, strategically managed transition that produced zero stakeholder disruption, full operational continuity, and 31 earned media placements across national and trade publications. "In professional services, reputation and relationships are the business,” said Highwire professional services lead Keri Toomey. “A CEO transition puts both in the spotlight simultaneously. Done right, it's a chance to deepen trust with every audience that matters."

Auris, a communications lab backed by a strategic investment from Helios & Partners, launches. Led by Helios Worldwide (the consumer marketing arm of Helios & Partners) CEO Yuki Bi and executive director Dora Williams, Auris targets brands that are looking to capture market share in such sectors as beauty, healthcare and technology. By identifying market gaps and consumer sentiment ahead of the competition, Auris says it can bridge the gap between investment strategy and tactical execution. "We are investing in this team because they understand that for any company, regardless of its funding stage, visibility is a financial necessity,” said Bi. “Auris provides the connective tissue that ensures brands aren't just seen, but are understood and preferred across international markets.”