CIIC PR is selected to lead PR and communications efforts in the U.S. for NUBA Travel, a luxury travel design company specializing in curated journeys around the world. The agency will support NUBA’s continued growth through media outreach, strategic partnerships and brand positioning within luxury travel, lifestyle and business media. Founded in 1994, NUBA has offices in Spain, Mexico and the United States. The company operates in more than 80 destinations, working closely with a global network of local specialists, guides and cultural experts to create itineraries built around each traveler’s distinct interests. “Luxury travel today is increasingly centered around personalization and experiences that reflect the traveler’s individual interests,” said CIIC PR founder and CEO Carolyn Izzo. “NUBA has built a strong reputation for designing tailor-made journeys around the world, and we are excited to support their continued expansion and presence in the U.S. market.”

Magrino PR is now the agency of record for M Social New York Downtown, a hotel that opened in Lower Manhattan last October. Magrino will work to build brand awareness for the property, in addition to establishing it as a go-to destination for travelers and locals. The agency’s scope of work will include securing top-tier media coverage across travel, lifestyle, and business outlets; cultivating a strong influencer and social media presence; and developing strategic partnerships and on-property activations to showcase the hotel’s personality and location. Located next to One World Trade Center, the property features 569 guest rooms and 98 suites, all offering sweeping views of the skyline, from the Hudson River to the Brooklyn Bridge.

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for Hotel Milu Florence, a design-forward property located in the heart of the city. RG2 will implement an integrated communications strategy, including managing media relations, activating brand partnerships, and driving awareness through high-impact campaigns in the luxury travel, hospitality and lifestyle spaces. The 22-room Hotel Milu Florence is the first property from Milu Group, originally opened in 2015. The hotel is housed in a reimagined historic Florentine palace that blends heritage architecture with contemporary design. Conceived as an immersive boutique art hotel, Hotel Milu Florence brings together minimalist interiors and a carefully curated selection of contemporary artworks.

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