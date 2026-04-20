The Blueshirt Group handles Lime as the San Francisco-based electric bike/scooter company has filed paperwork for an initial public offering, which will have an expected valuation in the $2B range.

Neutron Holdings, Lime’s parent, plans to list shares on the NASDAQ. In its S-1 filing, Neutron did not divulge the number of shares to be offered. The price range for the proposed offering has not yet been determined.

Lime’s 2025 revenues rose 29 percent to $886M, while net losses increased 75 percent to $59.3M

The company, which bills itself as largest global shared micromobility business, operates in 230 cities across 29 countries. Lime riders have taken more than 1B trips since its launch in 2017.

Lime CEO Wayne Ting wrote in the prospectus that the company was founded on a simple but radical idea—that people and cities deserve a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free.

Uber owns a 10 percent stake in Lime.