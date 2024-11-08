In recognition of AANHPI Heritage Month, in this episode of Taking the Lead, Soon Mee Kim, Board Chair of Diversity Action Alliance and newly appointed CMO of Zero RFI, shares how DEI executives should be advising C-Suite Leaders in polarizing times. In her conversation with leadership coach Ken Jacobs, she also shares how leaders can navigate complexity with clarity, conviction, and caring.

Here are excerpts from the full interview:

What’s the most valuable leadership lesson you’ve learned over your career and life?

There are so many, but this one is an easy one. There’s the adage: people don’t care what you know until they know you care. I’ve certainly been a very grateful beneficiary of people who have poured into me and shown me their care. It has made all the difference in not only my life, but certainly my career.

It’s also just a basic thing. It’s a part of inclusion. It’s a part of empathy. As a communicator, that’s exactly what we strive for beyond “what’s in it for me.” It’s more about why this matters, why I’m important in this, what the point of it all is. To be a part of that is critically important, and it’s something I try to practice in my own leadership style.

Who are the three leaders who’ve most influenced you, and why?

One of the most consequential leaders in my life has been Peter Barron. I met him when I was probably 22 or 23 years old, when I was an intern at Apple. One thing that sticks out is that he told me, “You have a great name for public relations.” I had never heard that before. If anything, I felt like my name was a liability. So to hear that and be affirmed was incredibly meaningful.

Another is Brad MacAfee, former CEO of Porter Novelli. He created a culture of “yes.” Ideas weren’t met with why they couldn’t work, but with “let’s try.” That was incredibly empowering. He also created a global diversity and inclusion role that reported directly to him, and I was fortunate to serve in that capacity. It changed the trajectory of my career.

And the third would be my parents. They are people who love people, who create space for others, who embody humility and dignity. I draw on who they are every day, and I feel very fortunate to be their daughter.

Since this is AANHPI Heritage Month and you’re a very successful Asian American leader, what leadership lesson do you believe is most valuable for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders?

With respect, I’m really in no position to speak for all Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

That said, I say “Yay!” for celebrating the month. Though the number of those in the above group may be small in the U.S., it actually represents 60% of the globe’s population, reflecting so many rich histories and cultures.

There’s something so powerful about knowing who you are and where you come from. In an industry that values confidence, confidence in the right things is a beautiful addition to whatever excellence you bring to your craft. That sense of knowing who you are is invaluable.

And of course, every commemoration should be, a 24/7, 365 days of the year type of thing.

What should corporate DEI executives be advising C-suite leaders to do in this challenging and polarizing environment?

This is a hard question. I don’t believe diversity and inclusion is dead, but it is bruised. Right now, I see the work falling into three categories. One is what I would call “witness protection,” where people value the work but are protecting it through different language or approaches. The second is “figurehead,” where roles exist but are under-resourced, making it difficult to do meaningful work. And the third is “compliance manager,” where organizations are trying to stay in a safe place.

As leaders are being advised, I hope they have the ears and the wisdom to listen. We can point to many brands that haven’t been listening well enough. I also think it’s unfortunate that we still have to make the business case, but we do. And we have to do it in new and fresh ways, staying close to the business in a time when things are challenging for many reasons.

In your Substack “Unmuted,” you wrote about redemptive anger. Can you explain that concept?

I give all credit to Ruby Sales for this concept. Many people are familiar with non-redemptive anger, which destroys. But redemptive anger can move us toward transformation and human upbuilding. When we witness injustice, there are different responses. Sadness is one, and there’s something powerful about lament. But anger can be an activating force.

I remember being part of a leadership program where we were learning about racial injustice. Our facilitator said that if you feel sadness, you may not do anything about it. But if you feel anger, that can move you to act. In my case, redemptive anger has meant learning what I wasn’t taught and doing what I can to address what I see. It becomes a force for good.

Please share something about yourself that we wouldn’t know from your bio or LinkedIn profile.

I love soccer. I love the Champions League. I can’t wait for the World Cup. I also love to bake. There’s a saying that a party without cake is just a meeting, and I believe that. I love the Spelling Bee in The New York Times. If I don’t get “genius,” it’s a bad day. And I love people. I feel very lucky that I get to be connected with such incredible people in my life.

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Ken Jacobs, PCC, CPC, ELI-MP, is a sought-after executive coach helping PR and communications leaders, agency owners, and senior executives lead with confidence, inspire their teams, and drive lasting business growth. As principal of Jacobs Consulting & Executive Coaching, he draws on more than 25 years in agency leadership. To the leaders who shape the PR world, Ken is a trusted partner in unlocking their full leadership potential. Connect with him at www.jacobscomm.com, [email protected], on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.