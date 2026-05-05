Jessica DeLoach

Dezenhall Resources brings on Jessica DeLoach as VP. DeLoach was previously deputy director of public and media relations at the Southern Poverty Law Center. She has two decades of experience guiding high-stakes media engagements, crisis response and public affairs campaigns for corporate, nonprofit and political clients. DeLoach is a regular contributor to such national and international networks as BBC 5, Sky News, TRT World, Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network. "Jess' combination of media savvy, political acumen, and strategic discipline makes her an exceptional addition to our team. Her ability to navigate complex issues under pressure aligns perfectly with the work we do for our clients every day," said Dezenhall Resources CEO Anne Marie Malecha.

Alissa Kasawdish

Crowe Media hires Alissa Kasawdish as senior integrated PR manager. Kasawdish was previously an account supervisor at J/PR. She has led narrative-driven strategies for brands in hospitality, consumer packaged goods and beauty tech, including Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club; Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort; California Olive Ranch and Geneo. In her new role, Kasawdish will lead integrated PR strategies that align earned media, influencer strategies and content. Crowe has also promoted Verronica Correa to senior social media manager and Cara O'Connell to senior media manager. “Today’s brands need integrated strategies that connect earned, social, influencer and data to drive real business outcomes,” said Crowe Media founder and CEO Anna Crowe. “Alissa, Veronica and Cara bring the leadership to deliver on that.”

Lindsey Unterberger

Benefitbay, an SaaS platform that lets users make their own healthcare benefit decisions, names Lindsey Unterberger as VP of marketing. Unterberger comes to benefitbay from healthcare platform SureCo, where she also served as VP of marketing. She has over 20 years of experience spanning digital media, VC-backed healthcare startups, and insurtech organizations. In her new position, Unerberger will lead a team responsible for shaping and amplifying the benefitbay brand, driving demand generation across broker and employer audiences. “Lindsey brings a rare combination of strategic marketing leadership, storytelling ability, and operational thinking,” said benefitbay founder/CEO Brandy Thompson. “Her experience will help us better educate the market, strengthen our brand presence, and continue scaling thoughtfully.”