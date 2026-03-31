Jim Weiss

Jim Weiss, founder & chairman of Real Chemistry, has joined the board of ICR Inc. as it steps up its healthcare capital markets offering.

ICR now has more than 80 staffers serving 150+ clients across all healthcare sub-sectors. Healthcare accounted for $30.6M of ICR’s overall $188.7M fees in O’Dwyer’s 2026 ranking of the top healthcare PR agencies.

Weiss launched what is now Real Chemistry in 2001 and scaled it into an operation with more than $600M in healthcare revenue before stepping down as CEO on Jan. 3, 2022, when he transitioned to chairman.

"Jim’s first-hand knowledge of what it takes to build, attract talent and win in a competitive market is exactly what we need as we push into our next chapter,” said ICR chairman Tom Ryan.

ICR CEO Anton Nicholas credited Weiss with building one of the industry’s defining firms. “His perspective on what it takes to scale a complex, high-performing organization will directly shape how we think about growth across the firm,” he said.

Weiss began his career at Genentech and then went on to hold key positions at Sanofi and medical device company Heartport before launching WeissComm Partners.

A board member at Walker Sands and Dstillery, Weiss serves as an executive advisor at New Mountain Capital, which took a majority stake in Real Chemistry in 2019.