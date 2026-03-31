Kelly Yoder

Ruder Finn has hired Kelly Yoder, who spent a dozen years at Weber Shandwick, rising to North America health lead, as managing director, global head of health & life sciences.

Yoder has more than 20 years of experience driving communications and product marketing strategies for global organizations across pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics.

She will work closely with rf.Digital, rf.Studio53 and rf.TechLab teams to connect strategy, creative and technology to deliver unified, insight-driven programs that drive influence during a time of shifting stakeholder behaviors and accelerating innovation.

As AI reshapes decision-making across the health ecosystem, RF is investing in capabilities that are more personalized, more relevant, and precision-targeted to how influence works today, according to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

“Kelley brings valuable new thinking to our already stellar, award-winning healthcare team, helping to accelerate our innovation-first mindset and global healthcare growth,” she said.

RF is No. 6 in O’Dwyer’s 2026 healthcare rankings with fee income of $74.1M.