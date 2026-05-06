Andrew Jarrell

August brings on Andrew Jarrell as a managing director in its New York office. Jarrell comes to the agency from Group Gordon, where he most recently served as chief strategy officer. At August, he advises CEOs, general counsels, and other company leadership in areas including M&A, IPOs, litigation, regulatory actions and individual matters. He also partners with clients to anticipate reputational threats. “Andrew is a trusted advisor with deep experience guiding corporate executives through high-stakes, high-visibility situations,” said August CEO Steven Goldberg. “His expertise and strategic judgment will greatly contribute to our capabilities and client service.”

(L-R) Dan Harbison, Monica Lin

PSD, which produces activewear and underwear worn by and made for professional athletes, hires Dan Harbison as SVP of marketing and Monica Lin as VP of brand marketing. Harbison previously led digital marketing for Nike’s Jordan Brand. He has also held roles with the Portland Trail Blazers and Caesars Entertainment, and has served in executive marketing positions at Yahoo! Sports, OMORPHO, and Kraken. At PSD, he will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, overseeing brand and growth marketing, integrated communications, social media, public relations, consumer research, partnerships, operations, and analytics. Lin comes to PSD from streetwear retailer Culture Kings, where she was senior director of brand marketing. In her new post, she will lead creative direction, go-to-market strategy, social media, and licensing. reporting to Harbison.

Vitor De Souza

UKG, an AI platform that combines HR, pay, and workforce management, names Vitor De Souza chief communications officer. Most recently, De Souza was SVP corporate communications at identity and access management company Okta. Before that he was VP corporate communications at Cisco. He has guided organizations through major business transformations, rapid growth, earnings cycles and M&A activity. At UKG, De Souza will lead the platform’s global communications strategy across internal and external communications, analyst relations, thought leadership, and reputation management.