Orchestra is selected as US strategic public relations agency of record for the US Soccer Federation. Orchestra’s work will focus on creating accessible narratives around U.S. Soccer’s evolving business model, player development vision, ecosystem growth, community impact and cultural relevance across sports, health, lifestyle, music, entertainment and civic life. The appointment, which began in April following a competitive RFP, brings Orchestra’s expertise in sports media, culture and executive thought leadership to the organization at a consequential moment in the history of soccer in America, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the LA 2028 Olympic Games. “U.S. Soccer is not just preparing for a tournament — it is focused on building the next era of soccer in the United States for everyone the sport touches,” said Orchestra head of sports Peter Drummond.

SourceCode Communications comes on board as agency of record for Arccos Golf, the world’s #1 golf game tracking platform and the Official Game Tracker of the PGA TOUR. SourceCode will support Arccos Golf across media relations, content creation, thought leadership, awards and event support, and executive brand management. Arccos Golf is widely recognized for transforming the golfing experience through automatic shot tracking, AI-powered insights and Strokes Gained analytics, enabling golfers to track and analyze their game like the pros. “SourceCode brings a strong understanding of technology and a thoughtful, strategic approach to communications. We’re excited to work together to strengthen our voice and reach new audiences,” said Arccos Gold VP marketing Darren Feeney.

Cherish PR, part of The Wilful Group, is named PR agency in the UK for global tech and lifestyle accessories brand CASETiFY. The agency will lead UK communications strategy and execution, supporting the brand’s continued growth and brand presence in the UK market. Its scope of work includes press office, campaign creative and execution, as well as seeding and gifting, as well as featuring opinion leaders across lifestyle, fashion and tech media. CASETiFY is known for its customizable phone cases. “Cherish PR stood out for their strategic thinking, creativity and clear understanding of our brand and audience,” said CASETiFY global PR & communications manager Nick Bailey. “We’re excited to be working together as we continue to grow our presence in the UK.”