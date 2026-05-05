Ever Wondered, a London-based advisory firm focused on helping companies deliver clear, consistent messages across every channel in AI search, launches. The firm offers three services—Strategic Press, Editorial Content, and LinkedIn Mastery—that span earned media, owned media, and social. Ever Wondered’s co-founders are Sam Shead, formerly tech & innovation editor at LinkedIn News as well as a tech journalist at the BBC, CNBC and Business Insider; and Jim Norton, formerly technology editor at the Daily Mail and writer across UK national titles. Shead is managing directors of the firm, with Norton serving as editorial director. Their goal is to bring a "newsroom mindset" to communications—built on the conviction that original storytelling is what separates companies that get heard from those that don't. "The companies winning attention now are the ones investing in landing their message across every communication channel – because that's how you surface strongly in AI search," said Shead. "That's what we're built for.”

Edward Bernays

The Museum of Public Relations launches platform that allows users to connect with an AI persona of legendary PR figure Edward Bernays, based entirely on his own writings—more than one million words in all. The Bernays AI persona is the first in the PR Museum’s “Living Archives” series. All entries in the series will be based on the pioneer’s own writings and recordings. While the series does not access or retrieve contemporary data and cannot draw on information beyond the subject’s lifetime, it can respond to hypothetical scenarios, allowing students to explore current issues from the subject’s perspective. “My students in both International PR and AI in Practice for PR Professionals will truly be able to experience a real-world application of AI on a relevant topic,” said Boston University professor Aimee Christian. “It will help them understand the historical context of some of the most pivotal PR campaigns we look to in order to inform our current thinking.”

PRGN releases a study in which 89 percent of business leaders surveyed said hey find brand influence as “extremely” or “very” important to an organization's success, with 67 percent expecting its importance to increase over the next three to five years. The Influence Insights survey was conducted in a joint effort by PRGN’s more than 50 member agencies globally, with professional support by pollster Researchscape International. The results of the study will be presented in two live webinars on May 13 and 14 and will share how the above sentiment has changed in the past 12 months. Those who register to the sessions will receive a copy of the whitepaper after the sessions, including key findings of the 2026 edition of PRGN’s Influence Insights survey.