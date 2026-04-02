The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office has enlisted Checkmate Government Relations for strategic counsel.

Based in Winston-Salem, Checkmate has strong ties to the Trump administration. Checkmate chief Ches McDowell headed up the North Carolina branch of Sportsmen for Trump and has gone bear hunting with Donald Trump, Jr.

His firm receives a $50K monthy retainer under its six-month contract with TECRO. It reports to Andrea Yi-Shan Yang, TECRO’s deputy rep in DC.

As president Trump prepares to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a group of US Senators has urged him to move ahead on a long-delayed $14B weapons deal for Taiwan.

The arms package, which is stalled in the State Dept., requires Trump to formally submit it to Congress for a vote.

Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah called the weapons package a response to fill the "credibility gaps that Taiwan needs to deter and, if necessary to defeat China."