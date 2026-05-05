Tourism Ireland is looking for a firm to develop a US media database and provide management services in order to bolster the effectiveness of its pitches to promote travel to the island.
Tourism Ireland Shops for US Media Database
Tue., May 12, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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