Jean Serra

Gone are the days of convincing C-suite executives to serve as the face and voice of their brands. According to new research from V2 Communications, which surveyed 250 marcom professionals, CEO visibility has reached an inflection point. Nearly two-thirds report that CEOs are increasingly comfortable engaging externally. What was once viewed as a brand-building tactic is now essential to maintaining competitiveness and stability.

For communications professionals, the mandate is clear: Visibility is no longer optional. It must be managed with intention and discipline.

NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang exemplifies this shift. He hasn’t just built a company. He’s helped define an era. Through clear, consistent storytelling, Huang has shaped the narrative around artificial intelligence, one of the most complex and scrutinized sectors in business today. He’s turned NVIDIA events into major industry moments and established himself as a trusted translator of highly technical concepts for investors, customers and policymakers alike.

Less prominently in the spotlight, but equally effective, is Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. His steady, values-driven visibility has strengthened Walmart’s reputation across ESG, workforce investment and supply chain leadership. By consistently engaging a broad set of stakeholders, McMillon has reinforced Walmart’s position as essential infrastructure in a rapidly evolving economy.

Visibility is now table stakes

The question is no longer whether CEOs should show up publicly, but whether they’re doing so effectively—and where the gaps and risks remain.

This shift isn’t accidental. It’s a direct response to market pressure. Among CEOs who have increased their public engagement, the primary drivers are investor and stakeholder expectations, customer retention pressures and a more challenging sales environment.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's May '26 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



Build a cohesive and integrated CEO strategy

For many organizations, executive visibility has historically been treated as a series of disconnected moments—reactive appearances tied to a keynote, a media interview or an internal address. Without a unifying narrative, these efforts often fail to tell a cohesive story or build momentum.

The business case for a more disciplined approach is growing. Recent Axios reporting found that high-quality CEO thought leadership can drive an average of $367 million in shareholder value, reinforcing that executive voice is directly tied to business performance.

However, as the volume of content increases, so does the risk of inconsistency. When a CEO sounds different across interviews, social platforms and live appearances, it creates confusion and weakens the brand narrative.

Leading communications teams are addressing this by building integrated executive visibility programs that align messaging across paid, earned and owned channels. Social media may provide a constant drumbeat, but it’s most effective when paired with speaking engagements, media coverage and owned content. Together, these channels form a cohesive system that builds authority, credibility and sustained engagement with key stakeholders.

Don’t overlook the internal audience

Amid the push for external visibility, one audience is often underprioritized: employees.

Our research shows that more than half of marcom leaders rank employee interaction and internal culture as the top area where CEOs should be more active, often outpacing high-profile situations like crisis communications or earnings.

As CEOs become increasingly visible and vocal across channels, there’s a growing risk: The audience closest to the business is often being left behind. A CEO who is highly visible externally but largely absent internally creates a disconnect that employees notice immediately. At a time when workforce expectations are shifting, visibility inside the organization is just as critical as visibility outside of it. When employees feel informed and connected to leadership, they reinforce the company’s narrative. When they don’t, they’ll challenge it.

Preparation is the price of visibility

If recent months have demonstrated anything, it’s that visibility without preparation can quickly become a liability—whether through a viral comment, a reputational attack, a leaked memo or a full-scale crisis.

High-profile leaders like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have seen their visibility turn into headline-driving scrutiny, placing both their companies and their leadership decisions under intense examination. These moments are shaping broader conversations around trust, power and accountability.

Yet many organizations remain underprepared. While more than half of communications professionals express confidence in their CEO’s ability to step forward in high-pressure situations, about a quarter acknowledge that their leaders are only somewhat prepared—capable, but lacking the structured training required to navigate complexity under scrutiny.

For communications leaders, this raises the bar. Crisis readiness is no longer a contingency plan; it’s a core component of any executive visibility strategy.

Leading in the spotlight

CEO visibility is accelerating—and with it, the stakes.

The leaders who break through aren’t simply the most visible, but the most disciplined. They show up with clarity, consistency and purpose across every channel and for every audience. They understand that every appearance reinforces—or erodes—the broader narrative.

For communications teams, success lies in building structured, integrated programs that can withstand scrutiny while scaling impact. Done right, CEO visibility becomes more than a communications tactic—it becomes a strategic asset that strengthens reputation, builds trust and aligns stakeholders when it matters most.

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Jean Serra is CEO of V2Communications.