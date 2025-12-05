Sal Melilli

Last month Great Place To Work, in partnership with Fortune, released “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2026,” an annual list and research-backed ranking dedicated to highlighting companies excelling professionally from inside the office.

KPMG LLP, a leading professional services firm, was among the companies listed in “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2026” this year. The company provides a variety of audit, tax, and advisory services to clients worldwide.

Sal Melilli, Managing Partner of the KPMG US New York City Office, shares his reaction to the company’s recognition, details about their work environment, and what he hopes KPMG’s future will be.

Murray-Sterzel: Tell me a little about your company and what you think got KPMG this recognition.

Melilli: Earning this recognition for the 19th year reflects a consistent commitment to pairing high expectations with real support, continuous learning and development, and technology — including the latest AI tools and platforms — that help teams do their best work.

Murray-Sterzel: What was your reaction when you received the news about Fortune?

Melilli: I felt incredibly proud. New York City is a demanding market, and recognition like this tells me our people feel supported and connected while doing meaningful, challenging work — which is exactly what we aim for.

Murray-Sterzel: How would you describe KPMG's work environment?

Melilli: It’s fast-paced and collaborative. Here in New York, the city brings intensity, and we’ve built a culture, supported by modern tools and spaces like our new U.S. headquarters at Two Manhattan West, that lets people move quickly while staying connected.

Murray-Sterzel: How does KPMG balance high performance with employee well‑being?

Melilli: Sustainable performance doesn’t come from asking people to do more. It comes from redesigning the work itself, using AI to remove friction, giving teams flexibility, and expecting leaders to manage pace. That includes financial well‑being, where our firm‑funded benefits like our automatic retirement contributions help people feel supported for the long term. High performance lasts longest when people feel supported.

Murray-Sterzel: What do you think keeps encouraging the employees at KPMG?

Melilli: People feel the momentum. They’re trusted early, backed by strong teams, and given learning and experiences that matter, from on‑the‑job exposure and training on the latest AI tools and platforms to leadership development. In a city like New York, that sense of progress really matters.

Murray-Sterzel: KPMG’s New York office also has extensive training programs. How has this prepared KPMG to welcome the next generation?

Melilli: We’ve built learning around how work is changing. From training on the latest AI tools and platforms to immersive experiences, we help people, especially the next generation of leaders, develop both technical capability and the human skills that matter, including judgment, collaboration, and leadership.

Murray-Sterzel: What is your favorite part about working at KPMG?

Melilli: The people, and the energy. Our New York City team attracts ambitious professionals, and the firm overall gives that ambition a place to grow through collaboration, learning and development, and shared purpose.

Murray-Sterzel: Why would KPMG be a good company to invest in or work with?

Melilli: We invest for the long term, in our people, our technology, and how work gets done. Clients benefit from teams that can serve their complex needs globally with AI-powered platforms and solutions while understanding local markets like New York City, and our professionals build careers defined by growth, adaptability, and impact.

Murray-Sterzel: In five years, where do you see KPMG? What is it that you hope to achieve?

Melilli: I see KPMG continuing to lead in how professional services evolve, embedding AI thoughtfully and responsibly, developing talent differently, and operating with more agility. Here in New York City, I want us to keep building leaders and strengthening our connection to the city’s business and civic community.

Murray-Sterzel: What makes KPMG different from other companies in New York?

Melilli: New York City has no shortage of great companies, but what I see setting KPMG apart is how we combine global scale with real local connection. We operate at the center of the city’s ecosystem, invest deeply in our people, our space and technology capabilities to serve our clients with excellence, and understand what it takes to succeed in one of the most demanding markets in the world.

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Lara Murray-Sterzal is a freelance reporter in the New York City area.