(L-R) Andrew Bates, Kristen Orthman

Orchestra adds Andrew Bates and Kristen Orthman to its advisory practice. Bates was most recently founder and principal of Wolfpack Strategies. He previously served as deputy assistant to the President and senior White House deputy press secretary in the Biden Administration, as well as director of rapid response for the Biden campaign in 2020. In his role at Orchestra, he will help clients with big-picture messaging, media, crisis management, and navigating legislative and policy debates. Orthman served as principal deputy communications director at the White House during the Biden administration and been communications director for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She brings to Orchestra a wealth of experience in leading high-stakes teams, managing policy and crisis communications, and crafting sophisticated strategies. “Both Andrew and Kristen understand how to build and execute communications strategies under intense pressure,” said Orchestra partner Josh Isay.

Ian Colley

DeepIntent, a healthcare demand-side platform, appoints Ian Colley as CMO. Colley joins the company from media buying platform The Trade Desk where, as CMO, he led all aspects of global marketing, communications, editorial content, content marketing, and social media. Before that, he spent more than 20 years at IBM, leading communications for a range of divisions including IBM Cloud, IBM Corporate, IBM Global Services and IBM Europe. At DeepIntent, Colley will lead the company's global brand, marketing and communications strategy and will report to DeepIntent's Founder and CEO, Chris Paquette. "Ian has a rare combination of strategic storytelling and deep industry knowledge that will supercharge the way we bring new, innovative solutions to market,” said DeepIntent Founder and CEO Chris Paquette.

Jamie Gersch

Fanatics Commerce, a direct-to-consumer platform within sports apparel and fan gear company Fanatics, names Jamie Gersch CMO. Gersch was most recently CMO at sustainable fashion brand Rothy’s, where she led global marketing and e-commerce. She was previously SVP and CMO at Old Navy and spent more than a decade at Gap. At Fanatics Commerce, Gersh will oversee all the company’s marketing functions, including brand, performance and lifecycle. “Jamie brings a rare combination of brand instinct, customer focus, and performance discipline that perfectly aligns with our long-term vision, and we couldn't be more excited to have her join the team at such a pivotal time for the organization,” said Fanatics Commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee.

Julie Bauer

Cboe Global Markets, a global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, hires Julie Bauer as SVP, head of government relations, effective May 19. Bauer joins Cboe from equity derivatives clearing organization OCC, where she was chief external relations officer. In that role, she led engagement with congressional and regulatory policymakers, directed advocacy for the U.S. Securities Markets Coalition on behalf of the listed options industry, and oversaw external communications. Before that, she served as SVP government relations at FINRA and led government relations for the Chicago Board of Trade. Bauer will lead Cboe's global engagement and advocacy efforts with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. “As new technologies rapidly reshape financial markets and the regulatory landscape, Julie brings deep expertise and sound judgment that will help us stay ahead in this dynamic environment, position us for new opportunities, and advance our strategic priorities," said Choe Global Markets general counsel and corporate secretary Patrick Sexton.