Rich Jachetti

In today’s public relations M&A market, buyers are no longer acquiring agencies—they’re underwriting growth architectures. The distinction is critical. Historical revenue, blue-chip client rosters and even strong EBITDA margins have become baseline expectations, not differentiators. What separates a premium asset from a commoditized one is a single, increasingly precise question: “Can this business scale?”

That framing has fundamentally reshaped how private equity firms and strategic acquirers evaluate targets. Scalability is no longer about headcount leverage; it’s about sector tailwinds, recurring demand, regulatory complexity and, most importantly, the ability to productize insight through data, analytics and AI-enabled services. In effect, buyers are searching for agencies that behave less like service providers and more like private equity platforms.

As one recent industry analysis puts it, acquirers are buying a “future-growth engine,” not a snapshot of past performance.

From addition to multiplication

At the core of this shift is a simple but powerful distinction: addition versus multiplication.

A traditional PR firm—however reputable—often scales linearly. More clients require more account teams; more deliverables require more labor hours. This model caps margin expansion and introduces execution risk tied to talent availability. In M&A terms, it’s an addition play.

By contrast, the modern acquisition target is a multiplication play. It’s built on repeatable methodologies, sector-specific intellectual capital and, increasingly, technology-enabled delivery systems. These firms can absorb incremental revenue with disproportionately lower-cost increases, creating immediate operating leverage post-acquisition.

This is precisely why buyers now prioritize:

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's May '26 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



Operating leverage: The ability to grow client volume by 20–30 percent with only modest increases in headcount.

Future-proofing: Reduced dependency on labor through AI, automation and structured workflows.

Speed of integration: Standardized systems that can be deployed across a global platform.

Where scalability lives: the five power verticals

Not all sectors are created equal when it comes to scalable PR. In our experience as an M&A advisory firm, on the whole, PE firms and more and more strategic firms are converging around five industry verticals that are proving to be inherently scalable.

Technology (AI, SaaS, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, among others). This is the closest thing to annuity-like PR revenue. Continuous innovation cycles, product launches, funding rounds, M&A—create perpetual communications demand. More importantly, enterprise value in tech is highly sensitive to narrative, positioning and analyst perception. Agencies embedded here can build repeatable frameworks for thought leadership, media strategy and investor communications that can scale globally.

Healthcare and life sciences. If technology offers velocity, healthcare offers defensibility. Regulatory complexity, long product lifecycles and multi-stakeholder communications create high barriers to entry. Expertise becomes proprietary and, once embedded, agencies benefit from sustained, high-margin engagements. This is one of the few sectors where PR isn’t discretionary—it’s mission-critical.

Financial services (private equity, venture capital, asset management, investment banking, fintech). Here, reputation is enterprise value. Transaction-driven communications—deals, IPOs, exits—combine with ongoing investor and regulatory narratives. For private equity buyers, this vertical has an additional advantage: adjacency to their own ecosystem. Owning a PR asset in this space can create a self-reinforcing loop of deal flow, advisory and value creation.

Consumer and retail (digital-first / DTC brands). This is the most “platformizable” category—instead of being a single-use tool that does only one specific job—a platformizable item is reusable, modular and extendible. The shift to digital, social and influencer-driven communications has created repeatable playbooks that can be deployed across hundreds of brands. While margins may be lower than healthcare or corporate advisory, the scalability comes from volume and standardization.

Corporate reputation, ESG and public affairs. This is the strategic apex of PR. Driven by geopolitical instability, regulatory pressure and stakeholder activism, reputation management has become a board-level priority. These engagements are high-value, consultative and increasingly data-driven, making them both premium-priced and scalable.

Across all five verticals, the common denominator is clear: PR is no longer a support function. It’s a driver of enterprise value.

The AI inflection point

Overlaying all of this is the single most transformative force in the industry: artificial intelligence.

AI is redefining scalability by decoupling output from labor. Services that once required large teams—media monitoring, content generation, crisis tracking—can now be delivered through automated, data-driven systems. More importantly, entirely new categories of scalable offerings are emerging:

AI visibility and generative search optimization.

Predictive reputation analytics.

Automated global media outreach systems.

Scenario modeling for crisis and stakeholder risk.

These aren’t incremental improvements. They represent a shift from selling activity to monetizing outcomes. And because they’re built on data and technology, they scale exponentially rather than linearly.

For acquirers, this is the ultimate prize: a PR firm that behaves like a SaaS business in its economics.

The hidden opportunity: unlocking scalability

Yet one of the most nuanced—and underexploited—realities in PR agency & PR-adjacent agency M&A is that scalability isn’t always immediately visible. Many agencies that appear non-scalable on the surface actually possess latent characteristics that, under the right ownership and strategy, can be transformed into high-growth platforms.

This is where sophisticated M&A advisory becomes decisive.

Rather than presenting a business as a static asset, experienced M&A advisors reframe it as a dynamic opportunity. They identify:

Proprietary expertise that can be productized.

Sector niches that can be expanded geographically.

Client relationships that can be cross-sold across a broader platform.

Workflows that can be systematized through AI and automation.

Equally important, they shift the buyer’s lens. Scalability is no longer evaluated as a fixed attribute of the business today—it’s viewed as a function of what the business can become post-acquisition.

For private equity firms and strategic buyers, this reframing has become particularly powerful. It aligns directly with the buyer’s core mandate: value creation through transformation. For example, a firm that appears operationally and/or financially constrained and under-performing may, in fact, offer the greatest upside once technology, capital and strategic integration are applied.

In this context, the “less obviously scalable” agency becomes precisely the kind of asymmetric opportunity that sophisticated buyers seek.

The new underwriting standard

All of this leads to a fundamental shift in how PR and PR-adjacent agencies are valued.

Buyers are no longer placing all their bets on:

How large is the revenue base?

How impressive is the client list?

Instead, they’re asking:

Does this agency sit at the intersection of industry growth, narrative complexity and measurable business impact?

That intersection is where scalability lives. And it’s where valuation premiums are earned.

In the current M&A environment, revenue growth and profitability are table stakes. Growth potential is expected. But scalability—true, non-linear scalability—is the differentiator that drives premium outcomes.

For acquirers, it defines whether a deal is incremental or transformative. For sellers, it determines whether they’re priced as a service business or valued as a growth platform.

And increasingly, the difference between the two isn’t just what the agency is, but how effectively its future can be envisioned, structured and unlocked.

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Rich Jachetti is Co-Managing Partner of The Stevens/Jachetti Group, an M&A advisory firm that focuses on the PR & PR-adjacent marcom agency categories.