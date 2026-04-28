Stewart Hall

Public Policy Holding Company grew 27.5 percent to $50.1M during Q1, powered by the accelerating contribution from recent acquisitions and a 5.1 percent hike in organic revenues across its three operating segments.

The corporate communications & PA group enjoyed 82.7 percent growth in revenues to $18.3M, powered by the addition of Trailrunner International.

The government relations unit was up 8.4 percent to $28.4M, while the compliance & insights services practice advanced 10.8 percent to $3.5M.

CEO Stewart Hall said the strategy remains “focused on building a differentiated group of companies with complementary capabilities, expanded geographic reach and strong intercompany synergies.”

PPHC will maintain the financial flexibility to pursue additional M&A opportunities and strategic hires, he added.

Hall noted that PPHC’s January NASDAQ stock listing increased its corporate visibility and strengthened the pipeline for deals and talent acquisition.

The company announced the acquisition of Westminster Policy Partners Limited, UK public affairs and economic consultancy, on March 23. It became part of PPHC’s London-based Pagefield Group strategic communications shop on April 1.

PPHC anticipates 5 percent organic growth for the rest of the year and for 2026 revenues to fall in the $205M to $209M range.

Its other units include Pine Cove Strategies, Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, MultiState Assocs., Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.