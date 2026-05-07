Amy Fox

ROKK Solutions has named Amy Fox chief corporate communications officer to oversee its new corporate affairs unit.

She rose to the executive VP post at Edelman during a 17-year run. Fox also worked at Dittus Communications and Ketchum.

At ROKK, She will advise clients on reputational, regulatory and various stakeholder challenges.

In appointing Fox, ROKK co-founder Ron Bonjean noted that the communications environment has fundamentally changed.

“Today’s leaders need integrated counsel that moves at the speed of the news cycle and anticipates what is around the corner,” he said. “Amy brings the strategic judgment and execution experience to help clients lead in that environment.”