Jim O'Leary

Jim O’Leary, Weber Shandwick global president and North America CEO, has joined Penta Group, the DC corporate advisory, as CEO.

During his three-year stint at the now-Omnicom unit, O’Leary drove its AI push and launched the Weber Advisory, corporate affairs operator. Earlier, he spent 15 years at Edelman as US COO, global corporate affairs practice & global impact chair.

O'Leary has counseled clients on high-stakes challenges across the finance, politics, culture and technology sectors.

Current CEO Matt McDonald, who is moving up to the Penta board, will work closely with O’Leary.

"Penta has been disrupting communications with an integrated approach to data, AI, and advisory work, and Jim has been pushing this innovation as a leader in the industry,” said McDonald. “This is the perfect match, and I could not be more excited to have Jim lead Penta for the next stage of growth."

Shamrock Capital invested in Penta in August 2025 to accelerate its growth across its modern corporate advisory model, underpinned by best-in-class data, technology and its proprietary AI platform