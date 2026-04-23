Rosen Group is engaged to support expanded media visibility for Kustom Entertainment, a live event production and ticketing technology company. The agency will work in partnership with Kustom leadership to develop integrated communications programs encompassing media relations, executive visibility, thought leadership positioning and strategic messaging aligned with investor priorities. Kustom specializes in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, the Country Stampede music festival in Bonner Springs, KS, will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month. “Rosen Group brings deep experience helping companies communicate vision, momentum, and market relevance,” said Kustom Entertainment CEO and founder Stanton E. Ross. View ranking of the top entertainment PR firms for 2026 by O'Dwyer's.

LDPR is appointed agency of record for Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences, a Caribbean resort set along the shores of Labrelotte Bay in St. Lucia. The agency will lead strategic media relations efforts in the U.S. market, elevating awareness of the resort’s luxury positioning and distinctive guest experiences. The five-star resort offers expansive suites and private villas, multiple elevated dining experiences, a full-service spa, and family-friendly amenities .LDPR’s “expertise in the travel and hospitality space, paired with a strong understanding of the luxury consumer, makes them an ideal partner to help further position the resort as one of the Caribbean’s premier luxury destinations,” said Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences VP and managing director Nick Prattas. View ranking of the top travel & tourism PR agencies for 2026 by O'Dwyer's

Vitamin, a Baltimore-based branding, website design and development, digital marketing and public relations agency, is named agency of record for The Mood Center, a mental health practice specializing in neurotherapy treatments for depression and related conditions. Vitamin will support The Mood Center's growth across its two primary locations in Annapolis and Columbia, Maryland, with a focus on strengthening connections with referring providers and increasing awareness of effective treatment options. “We've built a model around thoughtful, evidence-based care and close collaboration with the provider community,” said The Mood Center COO and CMO Brad Masters. “Our partnership with Vitamin helps us share that approach more broadly and connect more people to care that's truly making a difference.” View O'Dwyer's list of the top public relations firms specializing in healthare communications for 2026.