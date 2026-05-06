Supreme Group, an AI-native commercialization platform for healthcare and life sciences companies, launches Supreme Intelligence FDE+ (Forward Deployed Expert), a service model that embeds AI-native domain experts directly inside client organizations to architect and build custom AI solutions. FDE+ expands on Supreme Intelligence, the agency’s end-to-end proprietary AI operating system, drawing on Supreme Group's bench of 350+ subject matter experts. Each engagement is shaped to the client. An embedded expert might architect a competitive intelligence system that tracks every trial, KOL and market signal across a client's entire therapeutic franchise, build a custom agent that lives inside a brand team and learns the science as the brand evolves, or stand up the end-to-end AI infrastructure behind a new molecule launch, from medical strategy through omnichannel activation. "Our clients are done with AI pilots that never make it into production," said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly. "They want a partner who can sit inside their team, understand their business, and actually build the AI infrastructure that moves the work forward. FDE+ is how we deliver that.”

Donna LaVoie

LaVoie Strategic Communications Group announced that the federal trademark registrations for its LHS Immersion and LHS Fifteen-Slide Presentation have been renewed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. LaVoie uses the two proprietary communications methodologies to help clients clarify strategy, align leaders and prepare stakeholder communications. The renewals, which mark nearly a decade of federal trademark registrations for the methodologies, coincide with the firm's 25th anniversary and the advancement of its integrated platform for healthcare, life sciences and government communications. “These trademark renewals are significant and unique in our field, demonstrating the durability of our approach and our continued investment in frameworks that create value for clients,” said LaVoie Strategic Communications Group CEO Donna LaVoie.

Sprout Social introduces an AI-powered social intelligence platform designed to help organizations operationalize real-time, unfiltered market conversations at scale. A central feature of the platform will be an expansion of Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary agentic AI engine, whichwill be available to all customers in July. Trellis will be integrated across the Sprout ecosystem — Publishing, Listening, the Smart Inbox and Reporting. This rollout also includes Trellis Studio, a dedicated environment where organizations will be able to build bespoke AI workflows. Trellis Studio is designed to help teams streamline recurring workflows, so that social intelligence can be tailored to their unique KPIs and operational needs. “When customer sentiment shifts or a competitive threat emerges, organizations cannot afford to miss the moment,” said Sprout Social chief product officer Srinivas Somayajula. “Foundational models lack visibility into these signals in real time, but Trellis delivers, helping to transform network-native social data into decision-ready intelligence exactly when it matters most.”